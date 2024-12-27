Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Up 147.7% in December

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the November 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Davis Commodities Stock Up 1.8 %
DTCK stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Davis Commodities has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Davis Commodities Company Profile
