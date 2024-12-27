Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Up 147.7% in December

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the November 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Davis Commodities Stock Up 1.8 %

DTCK stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Davis Commodities has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Davis Commodities alerts:

Davis Commodities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.