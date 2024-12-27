Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57.

About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

