Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.