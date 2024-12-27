Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the November 30th total of 91,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $3.01 on Friday. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. Analysts predict that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.