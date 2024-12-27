Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) CEO John D. Quisel Sells 19,820 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John D. Quisel sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,251,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,184.10. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.76. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Disc Medicine by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

