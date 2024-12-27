Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Shares of DWLAF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

