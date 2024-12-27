Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dowlais Group Stock Performance
Shares of DWLAF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
