Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Drax Group Price Performance
DRXGF opened at $7.75 on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.
Drax Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.