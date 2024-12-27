Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGF opened at $7.75 on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

