DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €39.30 ($40.94) and last traded at €39.52 ($41.17). 57,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.84 ($41.50).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.78 and a 200-day moving average of €36.42.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.