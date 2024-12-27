DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €39.30 ($40.94) and last traded at €39.52 ($41.17). 57,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.84 ($41.50).
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.78 and a 200-day moving average of €36.42.
About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.