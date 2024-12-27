E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 63681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$67.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

