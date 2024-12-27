ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 2,875.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS ECTM opened at $0.41 on Friday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.66.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

