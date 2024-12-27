Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 6,987,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,726,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,768 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,107,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,263,000 after acquiring an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,376,000 after purchasing an additional 466,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 13,139,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,625 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

