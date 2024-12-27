Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CFO Bradley Herring Sells 24,443 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $259,340.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,036.83. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENFN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 27.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.