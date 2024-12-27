Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 3,260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 61.4 %
NASDAQ EOSEW opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.21.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
