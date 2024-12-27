ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 53,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

