EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EuroDry Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.73. EuroDry has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.94% of EuroDry worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Featured Articles

