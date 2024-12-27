Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fat Prophets Global Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

