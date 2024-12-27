FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Amy B. Lane Purchases 333 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $278.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.54. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.88.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 658.5% during the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 255,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

