Financial Survey: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) vs. Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN)

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tevogen Bio and Genfit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Genfit $76.06 million 2.44 -$31.27 million N/A N/A

Tevogen Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.2% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tevogen Bio and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genfit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tevogen Bio presently has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.40%. Given Tevogen Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tevogen Bio is more favorable than Genfit.

Profitability

This table compares Tevogen Bio and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tevogen Bio N/A -396.07% 749.97% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tevogen Bio has a beta of -1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tevogen Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Genfit

(Get Free Report)

Genfit S.A., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.