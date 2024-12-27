First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,435 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.28 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.