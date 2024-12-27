First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 1,092.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FID stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

