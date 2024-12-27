FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLYLF opened at $0.22 on Friday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.