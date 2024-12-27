FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLYLF opened at $0.22 on Friday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
