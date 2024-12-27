Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.02. 29,083,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 54,326,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after acquiring an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

