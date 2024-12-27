Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in December

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

