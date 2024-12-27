FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Found Gold Raised by Analyst

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Found Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31).

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

CVE NFG opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.56. New Found Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$5.71.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.