FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Macy’s Issued By Zacks Research

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

