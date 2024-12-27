FY2025 EPS Estimate for Campbell Soup Reduced by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

