FY2026 EPS Estimates for Palomar Increased by Zacks Research

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $105.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. Palomar has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $721,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,213,739.52. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $392,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,455.04. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,356 shares of company stock worth $2,855,805. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 1,634.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 17.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

