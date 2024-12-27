Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Insider Khurram Jamil Sells 13,654 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) insider Khurram Jamil sold 13,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $12,015.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $23,184.48. This trade represents a 34.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 367,610 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

