Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.06). Approximately 67,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 29,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

Gattaca Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.42. The stock has a market cap of £26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Gattaca alerts:

Gattaca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Gattaca’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.