Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Short Interest Update

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, an increase of 970.1% from the November 30th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gaxos.ai Trading Up 40.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GXAI opened at $3.58 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

