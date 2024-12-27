Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Short Interest Update

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, an increase of 970.1% from the November 30th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gaxos.ai Trading Up 40.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GXAI opened at $3.58 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.
Gaxos.ai Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gaxos.ai
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gaxos.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaxos.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.