GE Vernova (GEV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

12/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $411.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $348.00 to $391.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $324.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $361.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $356.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $376.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $343.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

