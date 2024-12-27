Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Genel Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.