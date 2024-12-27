General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.49 and last traded at $171.49. 2,235,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,128,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.93.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $172.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 117.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

