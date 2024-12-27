Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.41 Million Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $29,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 288,544 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter worth $27,598,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,045,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 744,582 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,142,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $1,696,211.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,619.93. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $388,943.17. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,408,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,800.98. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 670,163 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,371. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

