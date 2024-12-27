Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.44 Million Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,859,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $29,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth $217,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In other news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

