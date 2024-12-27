Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,749,000 after buying an additional 821,541 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after acquiring an additional 499,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 177,129 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 662,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 131,835 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

