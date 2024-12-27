Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Craig Warren Peters Sells 32,753 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Getty Images Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE GETY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $941.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GETY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
