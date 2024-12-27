Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Sells $27,152.40 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $27,152.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $574,274.80. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE GETY opened at $2.29 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $941.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Getty Images by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

