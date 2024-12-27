Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CMO Sells $13,582.80 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $13,582.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 445,773 shares in the company, valued at $980,700.60. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $941.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GETY. Macquarie upped their price objective on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.