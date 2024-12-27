Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Grant Farhall Sells 8,218 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 8,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $18,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,553. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GETY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $941.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Getty Images by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Images by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

