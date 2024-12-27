Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 39.3% in December

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

KRMA stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,297,000 after acquiring an additional 401,337 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.