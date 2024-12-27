Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.37. 295,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 772% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36.

