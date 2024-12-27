Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRET. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRET stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.