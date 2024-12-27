GlycoMimetics Receives Extension Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Minimum Bid Price ComplianceOn December 19, 2024, GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had received an extensio

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GlycoMimetics’s 8K filing here.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025