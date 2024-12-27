Goodman Group (GMG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 on February 24th

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Goodman Group news, insider Anthony Rozic sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.75 ($22.83), for a total transaction of A$5,696,870.00 ($3,538,428.57). Also, insider Vanessa Liu bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$24.73 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$113,767.20 ($70,662.86). 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.