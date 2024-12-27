Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 1,100 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $74,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,400.11. This represents a 0.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEF. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter valued at $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Greif by 80.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Greif by 27,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

