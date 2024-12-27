Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 8,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 166,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

