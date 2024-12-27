Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a boost from Growthpoint Properties Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.

