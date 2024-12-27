Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

BMBOY stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

