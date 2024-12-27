Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
BMBOY stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.90.
About Grupo Bimbo
