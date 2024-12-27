Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,775,600 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 41,551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,815.2 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

Shares of GNZUF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

