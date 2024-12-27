Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $24,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,932,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,981,370.09. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ GYRE opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.79.
Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.