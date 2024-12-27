Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $24,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,932,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,981,370.09. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GYRE opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GYRE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.